Packed bars, busy downtown streets expected in Toronto as Maple Leafs take on Florida

TORONTO - Excited hockey fans are expected to pack bars and the streets around Toronto's Scotiabank Arena today as the Maple Leafs begin their second-round NHL playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

It's the first time in 19 years that the team has advanced past the first round of the playoffs, ramping up the adrenaline for Leafs fans.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment says it is expanding the area outside Scotiabank Arena that hosts its tailgate parties in anticipation of a large crowd today.

Bar owners in Toronto say they are also bracing for a busy night.

Toronto police say there will be an increased police presence around Maple Leaf Square and the Scotiabank Arena to ensure public safety, as well as road restrictions in the area.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host tonight's Game 1 and Thursday's Game 2 at the Scotiabank Arena before the series continues in Florida.