Packers and Bills Advance

Playoff football continued Saturday with a pair of divisional round match ups.

In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers advanced beating the L.A. Rams 32-18.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and added a rushing score in the win.

The Packers will now play either the New Orleans Saints or Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are set to battle Sunday at 6:40pm.

Elsewhere, the Buffalo Bills are off to the AFC Championship game with a 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Buffalo's Taron Johnson returned an interception 101-yards for a touchdown to tie a league record.

The Bills will play the winner of Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs — kick off time for that one is set for 3:05pm.