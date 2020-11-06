Packers Blast 49ers on Thursday Night Football

Aaron Rodgers passed for four touchdowns as the Packers coasted past the 49ers 34-17 on Thursday Night Football in Santa Clara.

Davante Adams hauled in 10 passes for 173 yards and a TD and Marquez Valdes-Scantling scored on both of his catches.

Green Bay led 34-3 before the Niners scored a pair of late touchdowns. The Pack improved to 6-and-2.

Richie James hauled in nine passes for 184 yards and a TD for banged-up San Francisco, which placed four players on the COVID-19 list earlier this week.

The loss drops the 49ers to 4-and-5.

with files from Associated Press