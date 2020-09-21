Packers Crush Listless Lions

Aaron Jones rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns as the Packers crushed the Lions 42-21 in Green Bay. Jones had a 75-yard rushing touchdown for Green Bay.

The Lions led by 11 points after one quarter, but once again were unable to hold the lead.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns for the Packers.

Chandon Sullivan picked up an interception for the Packers, who improved to 2-and-0.

Matthew Stafford threw for 244 yards, two touchdowns and an interceptions for the Lions in defeat.

Marvin Hall and Marvin Jones Junior each caught touchdowns for Detroit, which fell to 0-and-2 and has lost 11 straight games dating back to last season.

with files from Associated Press