Packers defeat Rams on Monday Night Football
(Green Bay, WI) -- The Packers are keeping their postseason hopes alive after beating the Rams 24-12 on Monday Night Football in Green Bay.
Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the victory.
AJ Dillon rushed for a pair of scores, while Aaron Jones ran for 90 yards and also caught a touchdown pass.
Green Bay has won two straight to improve to 6-and-8.
Baker Mayfield threw for 111 yards and a TD, but was also picked off.
Los Angeles won't be returning to the Super Bowl after being eliminated from postseason contention.
The Rams slipped to 4-and-10.
— with files from MetroSource