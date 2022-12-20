iHeartRadio
Packers defeat Rams on Monday Night Football


(Green Bay, WI)  --  The Packers are keeping their postseason hopes alive after beating the Rams 24-12 on Monday Night Football in Green Bay.  

Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the victory.  

AJ Dillon rushed for a pair of scores, while Aaron Jones ran for 90 yards and also caught a touchdown pass.  

Green Bay has won two straight to improve to 6-and-8.  

Baker Mayfield threw for 111 yards and a TD, but was also picked off.  

Los Angeles won't be returning to the Super Bowl after being eliminated from postseason contention.  

The Rams slipped to 4-and-10. 

— with files from MetroSource

