Packers defeat Rams on Monday Night Football

(Green Bay, WI) -- The Packers are keeping their postseason hopes alive after beating the Rams 24-12 on Monday Night Football in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the victory.

AJ Dillon rushed for a pair of scores, while Aaron Jones ran for 90 yards and also caught a touchdown pass.

Green Bay has won two straight to improve to 6-and-8.

Baker Mayfield threw for 111 yards and a TD, but was also picked off.

Los Angeles won't be returning to the Super Bowl after being eliminated from postseason contention.

The Rams slipped to 4-and-10.

— with files from MetroSource