Packers Down the Lions, Clinch the NFC North

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran for a score, as the Packers beat the Lions 31-24 in Detroit.

Davante Adams caught seven balls for 115 yards and a TD as Green Bay clinched the NFC North.

The 10-and-3 Packers also took over the top seed in the NFC with the Saints' loss to the Eagles.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 244 yards and a touchdown, but left midway through the fourth quarter with a rib injury.

Chase Daniel finished the game under center for Detroit, which has lost five of its last seven games to fall to 5-and-8.

With files from the Associated Press