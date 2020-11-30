Packers Hammer the Bears on Sunday Night Football

Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes to four different receivers as the Packers blew out the Bears 41-25 on Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Rodgers also surpassed the 50,000 passing yard mark in his career, the 11th player in NFL history to reach that milestone.

Jamaal Williams had a touchdown on the ground for Green Bay, which opened a 27-3 lead in the second quarter.

The Packers lead the NFC North at 8-and-3.

Mitchell Trubisky threw three TD passes for Chicago, but was also picked off twice and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Allen Robinson the Second caught two scores for the Bears, who lost their fifth in-a-row to fall below .500 at 5-and-6.

With files from the Associated Press