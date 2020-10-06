Packers Improve to 4-0 by Flattening Falcons

The Green Bay Packers are 4-0 following a 30-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Aaron Rodgers passed for 327 yards and tossed three of his four TD passes to Robert Tonyan.

The Packers QB has thrown for 13 touchdowns without an interception this year.

The Packers have opened the season scoring 30 points in each of their first four games for the first time in team history.

Todd Gurley's two touchdown runs couldn't stop the Falcons from their first 0-4 start since 1999, when they followed a Super Bowl season by going 5-11.



with files from Associated Press