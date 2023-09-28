Packers, Lions battle for NFC North supremacy on TNF

(Green Bay, WI) -- The NFC North division lead is up for grabs on Thursday Night Football.

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions square off at Lambeau Field as both sides are tied atop the division at 2-and-1.

The Pack are coming off an 18-17, comeback win over the Saints in Week Three.

Green Bay scored all 18 points in the fourth quarter to edge New Orleans.

Jordan Love threw for 259 yards, a touchdown and an interception while adding a rushing score.

Meanwhile, the Lions celebrated a 20-6 win over the Falcons last Sunday.

Jared Goff threw for 243 yards, one touchdown and a pick while also adding a rushing score.

Detroit's defense combined for seven sacks as Aidan Hutchinson tallied two of them.

Several key players on both sides are questionable to play in the divisional showdown.

Aaron Jones and Christian Watson are both dealing with hamstring injuries for Green Bay while David Montgomery has a thigh issue for Detroit.

