Packers Rally to Beat Lions

Mason Crosby kicked a 33-yard field goal on the final play to give the Green Bay Packers a 23-20 victory over the Lions in Detroit.

Aaron Rodgers rallied Green Bay from a 14-point halftime deficit with 323 aerial yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Aaron Jones ran for 100 yards on 25 carries and had two catches for 43 yards. Green Bay finishes at 13-and-3 and earns a first-round bye.

David Blough went 12 for 29 for 122 yards and a pick for Detroit.

He also caught a 19-yard TD pass from wide receiver Danny Amendola on a trick play in the second quarter.

Detroit finishes with nine consecutive losses and a 3-12-and-1 NFL record.