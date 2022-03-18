iHeartRadio
Packers trade Davante Adams to Raiders

(Las Vegas, NV)  --  The Packers are trading star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.  

ESPN is reporting the Raiders are trading two 2022 draft picks, including their first rounder.  

The Raiders are also signing Adams to a new contract, worth 141-million dollars over five years.

The move reunites Adams with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was his teammate at Fresno State in college. 

Widely regarded as one of the best receivers in the league, Adams was top-five in the NFL last year in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

— with files from MetroSource

