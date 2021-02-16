Paczki Day has Arrived in Windsor-Essex

Today is Shrove Tuesday which also known as Paczki Day in Windsor-Essex.

Some bakeries across the region have been working around the clock preparing the sugary treats for the big day.

Anita Della Valle, co-owner of Stiemar Bread Co. on Ouellette Avenue, says her bakery will be making roughly 40,000 of the Polish treats.

Della Valle says they will be following all public health safety measures and only allowing four customers at a time to enter the bakery.

"We are minimizing multi-handling especially during this time. So once they're cooked, filled and packaged, nobody touches them again," she says.

A tray of freshly made Paczki's ((Photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Della Valle says the bakery began to sell the dessert on Monday.

"We have to retrofit the whole bakery in the back just for those paczki and if we do paczki, we can't do regular donuts. So people really miss our regular donuts just even on the two days," says Della Valle.

She says it's a busy day for the bakery but her and her staff are looking forward to it.

"It seems like everybody really cares," says Della Valle. "There's a big difference. People are taking pride in what they're doing and they're not complaining, they're just happy. It's just a different feel this year."

Della Valle says the bakery has 500 paczki pre-orders for today but if a pre-order was not placed, it's first come, first serve.

The bakery is offering eight varieties of paczkis.