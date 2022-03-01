Paczki Day in Windsor-Essex

Today is Shrove Tuesday, which means it's Paczki Day for local bakeries.

At Stiemar Bread Company on Ouellette Avenue, the bakery has made roughly 40,000 of the treats for the day.

Many were on hand this morning to get their hands on some snacks.

"They have good quality, they're good. The product is awesome, my favourite kinds are custard and raspberry," said one customer.

Another customer said their family likes them, and that's why they turned out early to get some.

"They love them, I usually get them somewhere else so this is our first year trying them out. It's a religious thing as well so."

Tony Blak from Tony Blaks Union Bakery in Windsor showcases his baked paczki, March 1, 2022 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

At Tony Blaks Union Bakery on Tecumseh Road East, staff say it feels like it's an unofficial holiday.

Blak says it's a day everyone looks forward to.

"When I was a young boy although we made it at our bakery ever since I can remember, but it was about 30 years ago that the different media outlets started to get an interest about what we were doing for the Polish population. And it seems now it's become a Windsor tradition instead of just a Polish tradition."

Union Bakery does things a little differently, as they bake the jelly/custard filled treats instead of frying them.

"We're baking our Paczki's instead of frying them. Actually we don't use any animal products in ours, they're all just made from vegetable sources that we're proud of as well."

Paczki are deep-fried dough spheres, similar to a doughnuts, that are filled with a sweet filling and covered with powered sugar or icing.