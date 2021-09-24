Paediatric COVID-19 Testing Clinic in Leamington on Friday

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Erie Shores HealthCare (ESHC) will hold a Paediatric COVID-19 Testing Clinic for youth 17 and under who require a PCR test Friday morning.

The clinic will not require an advanced appointment and will be open to any youth who require COVID-19 testing based on a few criteria.

Including whether they feel symptoms, have received an alert from the health unit, live or work in a setting that has a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, or are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative.

Regular appointment-based operations will resume at the ESHC COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 12 p.m. Friday for the general public.

The assessment centre is located at 194 Talbot St. W in Leamington.