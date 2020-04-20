Pagenaud wins simulated IndyCar race

Reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud competed in his firesuit and captured IndyCar's race on a simulated Twin Ring Motegi in Japan.

Pagenaud took advantage of a frantic final 10 laps to get the victory.

Penske drivers Will Power and Scott McLaughlin were racing each other for the lead and a likely victory when they came upon the lapped car of Oliver Askew, causing Power to touch McLaughlin's car.

McLaughlin was livid and actively trying to calm himself on his simulator in Brisbane when he was spun into the wall and out of contention.

Pagenaud then raced Power wheel-to-wheel and the cars appeared to touch before Pagenaud took the lead. He still had to hold off Scott Dixon's last-lap attempt to pass him for the win.

There was also a NASCAR event held Sunday as William Byron won his second consecutive NASCAR virtual race by holding off Timmy Hill in a drama-free event at virtual Richmond Raceway.

with files from Canadian Press