Pagenaud Wins Virtual IndyCar Race at M.I.S.

Simon Pagenaud won IndyCar's first virtual race on an oval, conquering a simulated Michigan International Speedway.

Sage Karam dominated the race, but a spectacular crash at the start jumbled strategies and Karam pitted from the lead with 14 laps remaining.

It allowed Pagenaud and Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin to cycle into a 1-2 finish.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was third in his IndyCar iRacing debut. He said he'd race again the next time IndyCar goes to a virtual oval.

It was recently announced due to the coronavirus, this year's back to back IndyCar races in late May on Detroit's Belle Isle have been cancelled.

with files from Associated Press