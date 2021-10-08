Pair arrested after robbery in Chatham

Two men are facing charges after police responded to a disturbance in the area of Richmond Street in Chatham Thursday night.

According to police, they learned that a St. Thomas man was threatened by a man who was in possession of a hammer and pipe retrofitted with a firing pin.

The man stole the victim's backpack and fled the area on a bicycle, while in the company of another man.

Officers then located the men on Queen Street, where both were taken into custody.

A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, is facing charges of assault with a weapon, being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, being in possession of a prohibited weapon, robbery and failing to comply with his release conditions.

An 18-year-old Chatham man is charged with being in possession of a prohibited weapon.