Pair charged with first degree murder in death of Windsor man

Officers with the Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Windsor Police Service have charged a pair of individuals following a joint investigation into the murder of a Windsor man in early 2021.

According to police, the remains of 25-year-old Oyebode Oyenuga were found on Walpole Island First Nation on March 17. He had been reported missing to the Windsor Police Service back in February.

Under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, investigators arrested and charged 31-year-old Rolf Rodley Agard of Windsor and 40-year-old Dwayne Jahton Blair of Scarborough.

Both men have been charged with First Degree Murder are being held in custody.

They are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia at a later date.

— With files from AM800's Aaron Mahoney