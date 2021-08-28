Pair from Windsor face charges related to a vehicle theft

A pair from Windsor are facing charges related to the theft of a brown cargo van earlier this week.

Police say officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle along the 300 block of Wyandotte Street West on Aug. 24.

They later saw the van travelling southbound on Goyeau Street at a high rate of speed, where officers tried to do a vehicle stop, but the suspects fled.

At 7:30 p.m. the vehicle was located by police in the in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue, where a woman sitting in the driver’s seat and a man in the passenger seat were arrested without incident.

The 26-year-old woman is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, while the 38-year-old man is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.