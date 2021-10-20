Pair of sisters from Southwestern Ontario $100,000 richer

A sister duo from Southwestern Ontario is a little richer thanks to a recent ENCORE win.

Mary Ann Sherman from Leamington and her sister Donna Urbantke from London matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the September 25 ONTARIO 49 draw to win $100,000.

Sherman said when she checked their ticket online, she thought they won a Free Play, then she thought it was $10, until she kept matching numbers.

"I called Donna right away to tell her! I was happy, happy, happy!" she said with a smile. "I was shocked! It's still unbelievable. I don't think I'll believe it until I see the money in my bank account!" Urbantke responded."

Sherman says she's looking forward to purchasing a new set of golf clubs and saving the rest for her future while Urbantke plans to have her house painted and invest her share of the win.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1.

There is an ENCORE draw every day.