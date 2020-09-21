Pair of Windsor Drivers in Hot Water with Lambton County OPP

A pair of drivers from Windsor are in hot water with Lambton County OPP.

Police pulled over two vehicles travelling 50 km/h over the posted speed limit on Forest Road in Plympton-Wyoming around 8 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Officers noticed one of the drivers showed signs of impairment; two road side tests were performed that both showed the driver was over the legal limit for alcohol.

A 23-year-old man from Windsor is charged with having an open liquor container, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired and racing a motor vehicle-excessive speed.

The second driver, also from Windsor, is charged with racing a motor vehicle - excessive speed; the 24-year-old had their car impounded for seven days.