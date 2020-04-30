Pandemic Highlights Need for New Windsor Hospital



WINDSOR — The head of Windsor Regional Hospital says the pandemic is more proof that Windsor-Essex needs a new hospital pointing out that some areas of the hospital look like a 'war zone.'

Hospital President David Musyj says there are about 60 tarped rooms to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to other patients.

Speaking on AM800's the Morning Drive, Musyj says the hospital infrastructure had to change in order to prepare for a possible surge.

He says a new hospital has a built-in capacity to expand, therefore a field hospital wouldn't have been needed.

"We had to artificially manufacture spaces in our existing facilities all over the place," he says.

Musyj says a new acute care hospital has the ability to expand within the facility.

"When we build the new hospital, yes we are going to start with the amount of beds we have now, but we are going to have capacity to expand to 700 at the flick of a switch and that's what these new hospitals were able to do, they didn't have to create a field hospital," adds Musyj.

The mega hospital project at County Road 42 and the 9th Concession is still in phase one as the process can't move ahead due to a possible appeal..

The Citizens for an Accountable Megahospital Planning Process or CAMPP is seeking a permission to appeal a ruling by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal to the Ontario Divisional Court.

Chatham-Kent Essex MPP Rick Nicholls said back in January 2020, that the province was waiting to hear from the courts in terms of a leave to seek an appeal before proceeding.