Pandemic measures to remain at border for at least another month, PHAC announces

OTTAWA - The Public Health Agency of Canada says COVID-19 restrictions at the border will remain in place for at least another month.

The agency made the announcement on Twitter, the day after Parliament voted down a Conservative opposition motion to revert to pre-pandemic rules for travel.

Several pandemic restrictions are in place at Canadian airports and land borders, including vaccine mandates, random COVID-19 tests and the requirement that international travellers answer pandemic-related questions on the ArriveCan app.

The specific restrictions vary depending on travellers' age, citizenship and vaccination status.

The Canadian Airports Council has blamed massive customs delays across the country on the pandemic measures and insufficient staff, which have led to lineups so long the airports can't physically contain them in some cases.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says discussions about balancing public health measures with the fluidity of the economy are still ongoing.