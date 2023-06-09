Panthers come back to beat Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Final

(Sunrise, FL) -- The Panthers pulled off a comeback win against the Golden Knights in Game Three of the Stanley Cup Final from Sunrise.

Florida trailed 2-1 in the third period until Matthew Tkachuk netted the equalizer with about two minutes left to force OT.

Carter Verhaeghe buried the game winner just four minutes and 27 seconds into overtime to secure a 3-2 victory.

Brandon Montour also scored for Florida while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25-of-27 shots.

Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault each scored for Vegas, which still leads the best of seven series 2-1.

Game Four takes place in Sunrise Saturday night.

— with files from MetroSource