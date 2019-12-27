Panthers Edge Eagles in Detroit

Kenny Pickett threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Taysir Mack with 47 seconds left and Pittsburgh held on to beat Eastern Michigan 34-30 in the Quick Lane Bowl.

After taking its first lead of the game, Pittsburgh (8-5) then forced Eastern Michigan (6-7) to turn it over on downs from its 40.

That sealed Pitt's first bowl victory in five appearances under coach Pat Narduzzi.

The Eagles came up just short in a closely contested game just as they did in three previous bowls under coach Chris Creighton.

Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass was ejected with 10 seconds left after throwing punches at two players.

Eagles cornerback Kevin McGill was ejected earlier for unsportsmanlike conduct.