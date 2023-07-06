Parade and fireworks show some of the highlights of this year's Essex Fun Fest

Essex Fun Fest weekend is here.

The four-day event kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Essex Centre Sports Complex on Fairview Avenue.

Event chair Joe Garon says the event offers something for all ages.

It includes a kids zone, a teen zone, a beer tent, rides and games as well as a classic car show, fireworks and a parade.

Garon says the community is looking forward to the event.

"I mean the weather looks good that's a positive and this is our 34th year so it's not our first rodeo but I got a great committee this year and lots of volunteers and lots of support from town staff and we're ready to go," says Garon.

He says this year's parade is still a go but is changing locations because of streetscaping work happening in Essex Centre.

"We're doing a parade still, we're just doing it on an alternative route which will be on Fairview and up Hanlan and that's a major change," he says.

Photo courtesy: Essex Fun Fest website

Garon adds a free shuttle is being offered Saturday and Sunday.

"We got a sponsor just to help our residents in Essex Centre get around out of our streetscape and deal with our lack of parking," says Garon. "We do have onsite parking but it's limited. So we're offering shuttle stops throughout town and that's on the weekend on Saturday and Sunday so hopefully that will help people get around through the town and get them to the festival."

He says the event also includes the American Cornhole League Ontario Provincial Cornhole Championships.

Saturday's parade begins at 10:30 a.m. while the fireworks show is set for Saturday night just after 10 p.m.