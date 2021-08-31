Parents and students continue to fight HS football cancellation

The decision last week to cancel high school football in Windsor this fall continues to draw significant blow back from parents and students alike.

There have been demonstrations outside of schools, as well as parents sending letters to each of the school boards wanting to have a discussion.

One of those parents is Gino Facca, whose son plays at Herman Secondary School.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Facca says after everything these kids went through over the past 18 months they were really looking forward to playing.

"Football is a big thing, it kind of sets off the year for a lot of schools and when they hear about all the other schools that are playing like Chatham, St. Ursula's, London, all the way up... Waterloo, Niagara, it's sad for these kids," Facca said.

On top of other schools in the province planning to play football this fall, all other sports at Essex County secondary schools will be going ahead with the return to in-person learning.

The Windsor and Essex County Secondary Schools Athletic Association, the Great Essex County District School Board, the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board and the French Catholic board have released a joint statement saying the decision wasn't made lightly, but in the best interest of the safety of students.

Facca says based on the other schools planning to play, that can't be the only reason.

"Now they're coming out with these statements 'oh we just want to make sure the students are safe', and that we can't allow them to play without the helmets being certified," he continued. "Well, if they really cared about the students safety they would've gone out of the way to get them certified when it was due."

The certification process had been done for years with no hiccups, until the procedure was changed according to Facca.

He says they started the process in January of this year, but by June nothing had been done and that's the fault of the boards.

"I went to the board, I said I have a fix for this we got a hold of some certifiers they said they could do it in a timely manner, under four weeks, and that was a week and a half ago. Now, because of this delay that they're purposefully doing, it's not even going to allow us to play."

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is discussing its return to school plan tonight, and the football decision is expected to come up.