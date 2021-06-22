Parents from Sandwich Secondary Planning a Graduation Parade of Cars Ceremony

A group of parents from Sandwich Secondary School in LaSalle is asking for the municipality's help.

The parents want the town to close a couple of streets on June 29 for a Graduation Parade of Cars ceremony for the graduating class.

Deputy Mayor Crystal Meloche says she was approached by some parents several weeks ago with the idea for the parade that would start on Front Road, head down Laurier Road to Malden Road and then travel to Mike Raymond Drive finishing at the Vollmer Centre parking lot.

If approved, Meloche says the parade would happen the same day as the school's virtual graduation ceremony.

"A way for us to kind of see our kids gather in a safe way since they haven't really been together all year after four years of being together," says Meloche. "This is kind of the best suggestion that they had to be able to do it in a safe manner."

Meloche's daughter Alexis will be graduating from Sandwich this year and says the students are hoping the event gets approved.

"These poor kids their emotions have went on quite the roller coaster ride this year," says explains. "They've been excited and let down multiple times so I think they're all scared to get a little too excited right now until it gets finalized and going on Tuesday."

Council meets Tuesday evening and will vote on the request. Administration is recommending council approves the road closures.

The parade would start at 2 p.m. on June 29 and approximately 200 cars are expected to take part.