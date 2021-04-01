Parents Warned to Prepare for a Possible Return to Online Learning

Parents of students in schools within the Greater Essex County District School Board are being told to prepare for the possibility of a return to online learning.

Ontario is expected to announce a 28-day provincewide "shutdown" today to stop the spread of COVID-19 as an alarming spike in cases threatens the critical care system.

Director of Education Erin Kelly says "as a necessary precaution, on Thursday, April 1st, everyone is being asked to take home personal items and any resources needed in case we are instructed by either the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit or the Ministry of Education to shift to exclusively online learning for a period of time after the weekend. This action has not been confirmed."

The release issued Wednesday afternoon goes on to say "If there are any changes announced by the Ministry or by public health, we will share the message with our school communities as soon as possible."

Both the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board and the Thames Valley District School Board in London have sent similar notices to families in recent days.

They say that while nothing is planned, they want to make sure parents are prepared if the province says a shift is required.