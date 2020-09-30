Parking Lot Burnout Leads to Dangerous Driving Charge

Windsor police are cracking down on a meeting place for car enthusiasts after receiving several complaints from residents.

According to police, concerns over loitering, property damage and erratic vehicle operation prompted officers to stakeout the parking lot of a shopping plaza at the corner Tecumseh Rd. E. and McDougall St.

Police say on Saturday, September 26 at around 8:30pm crowds began to gather in the parking lot and officers spotted the driver of a car revving the engine, doing a burnout and then several donuts with observers just 15-feet away.

As a result, the male driver was arrested and charged with Dangerous Driving.

The suspect's vehicle was towed from the scene as well.

Police are reminding the public erratic driving is not acceptable in any setting and gathering in large crowds is not permitted due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Officers will continue to keep an eye on the parking lot in question.