Parking Services Office Re-Opens in Windsor

In person visits to Windsor's parking service office resume Monday.

According to a release, the city's Public Works Administration Building at 1266 McDougall will open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the exception of holidays.

Officials say normal business operations will get back underway including, parking ticket payments, permits, and monthly parking fees.

The city is asking residents to use online methods or the drop box set-up outside the building if possible to reduce traffic flow in and out of building.

According to the release, paperwork for ticket screening and hearing requests area still available outside the main entrance and can be submitted through the secure drop box.

Cleaning screening measures will be increased upon opening and all visitors are expected to follow the rules laid out under the Red Restrict Level of the Reopening Ontario Act.

Those restrictions include the use of a mask, even in line waiting to enter, and proper physical distancing.