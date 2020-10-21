Parklet Patio Program Extended in Windsor

Parklet patios will remain open until the New Year in Windsor.

City council agreed to extend the program citywide that allows bars and restaurants to build patio structures over approved parking areas.

The city started the program in July to help businesses expand seating during the COVID-19 pandemic. A deadline to remove the patios was set for Nov. 1, but they can now remain in place until Dec. 31.

Ward 4 Councillor Chris Holt says business improvement associations from across the city lobbied for the extension.

"This winter time, who knows what it's going to be like. The whole landscape could be changed," he says. "There's a lot of people who want this and what council did is react to that."

He says council also waived a requirement to have patio heaters installed after Nov. 30.

"We eliminated that mandate to allow the parklettes to stay open longer and not have to go out and invest in those patio heaters," he added. "Those participating restaurants and bars get to enjoy some warm weather hopefully in November and December."

Holt says the extension only applies to parklets.

Patios not encroaching on public property are permitted to operate year round, but do require heating after Nov. 30.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.