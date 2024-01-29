Parliament returns with Liberals focused on Ukraine, Tories trained on carbon price

OTTAWA - The Liberals intend to move quickly to get a Ukraine free-trade bill back up for debate and pressure the Conservatives to support it as MPs return to the House of Commons today following the Christmas break.

The legislation to implement an updated free-trade agreement between Canada and Ukraine became unexpected political fodder in the fall when the Conservatives voted against it in a protest against carbon pricing.

Ukraine has had a carbon price since 2011 and Canada since 2019 but the updated free-trade agreement calls on both to promote carbon pricing.

The Conservatives say they voted against the legislation solely because they won't support any promotion of carbon pricing and have shown no signs of willing to budge.

Conservatives, meanwhile, will be wasting no time in bringing a carbon pricing carve-out for farmers onto the floor, with the potential to drive more holes in one of the Liberals' signature climate policies.

The Conservative carbon-pricing bill to remove some additional farm fuels from carbon pricing was amended in the Senate and is up first for further debate this morning.