Parsons Out as Kingsville's Fire Chief

There has been a change in leadership at Kingsville fire.

After serving as fire chief for four years, the town has announced Chuck Parsons is no longer employed by the municipality.

"The Town of Kingsville thanks Chief Parsons for his good service to our community and wishes him well in his future endeavours," reads a statement from the town.

As AM800 News reported in September, Parsons along with Deputy Chief Jeff Dean went on leave but since it was a personnel matter, the town was not commenting.

In October, the town hired former Lakeshore Fire Deputy Chief John Quennell to serve as Kingsville's Deputy Fire Chief and in November, council agreed to implement 22 recommendations following an emergency review of the fire department.

The review was ordered by council after a water rescue incident in early September where two firefighters were injured and their boat was damaged beyond repair.

A replacement for Parsons has not been named.