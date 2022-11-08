Part of downtown Wheatley reopening

Two streets in downtown Wheatley near the site of an explosion are set to open today.

The municipality of Chatham-Kent says Elm Street and Foster Street will reopen by the end of the day as the provincial drilling contracting firm has completed its work and demobilized the site.

A release goes on to say that security personnel will remain at the site of the reduced evacuation zone on a 24-hour basis.

The municipality is planning to implement a scrubber system to capture any gas from the monitoring well which could lead to a further reduction of the evacuation zone and the reopening of Erie Street North between Elm and Talbot Road.

Ryan Brown, Chatham-Kent Director of Public Works, said re-opening the streets will provide a much improved east-west traffic flow through the community and options to allow pedestrian traffic are being discussed.

A gas leak on August 26, 2021 led to an explosion on Erie Street North, sending three people to hospital.

If residents at any time detect the smell of gas, the municipality is asking them to call 911 immediately.

