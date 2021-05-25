Partial Shifts Return to Windsor Assembly Plant

Windsor Assembly Plant will be back up and running for partial shifts the week of May 31.

According to Unifor Local 444, Stellantis notified the union of the change on Tuesday.

In a statement to AM800 News, Stellantis says it continues to work closely with suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing the industry.

The statement goes on to say that due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Windsor Assembly Plant will be down the week of May 24 and the plant will run a partial shift the week of May 31.

Windsor Assembly Plant has been shut down since March 26.