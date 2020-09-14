Partial State of Emergency in Kingsville Following Gasoline Leak

A gasoline leak in Kingsville has prompted the town to declare a partial state of emergency.

The leak was first reported by the OPP at the corner of County Rd. 20 and 23 around noon Sunday as a natural gas leak, but has since been identified as a gasoline leak at a gas station at 1958 County Rd. 20 W.

The town's Emergency Operations Centre has been partially activated as several homes in the area have been evacuated.

The Kingsville Fire Department remains on scene along with the OPP and the Windsor Fire and Rescue Hazmat Team.

In a release from the town, mayor Nelson Santos says, "The safety of the public is our top priority and emergency services personnel are working around the clock to bring this urgent situation to swift resolution."

Roads remain closed to traffic and the public is asked to avoid the area.