Partnership between province and Indigenous groups clears last hurdle for EV battery plant

Another hurdle has been cleared for beginning construction on the new $5-billion EV battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, thanks to a new partnership agreement announced by the provincial government and three First Nations in southwestern Ontario.

Caldwell First Nation, the Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation and the Three Fires Group have joined the province in establishing the Three Fires Nations-Ontario Southwestern Ontario Infrastructure and Economic Opportunities Table.

The new joint table will help advance billions of dollars in critical infrastructure, including the battery plant, along with transformational investments and clean energy projects in the region, while creating a space for meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and partnership with First Nation leaders.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford says it's an exciting opportunity.

He credited Chief Mary Duckworth for approaching him about the possibility and helping push it forward.

"She said hey, there's a duty to consult here. We're doing the best as a government as we can to meet that threshold given the speed at which a lot of these decisions were made by Stellantis to choose Windsor as a destination. And she said they're ready to move at the speed of business and look forward to advancing the agenda together," he said.

Environmental approvals are needed in order to advance major infrastructure projects in the province, and a lot of times that includes approval from local Indigenous leaders.

Rickford says this agreement will give local Indigenous leaders the ability to work collaboratively with them and help speed up projects.

"By creating this table the Indigenous communities are going to have a greater understanding and exposure of the scope of the battery plant project, and the opportunities that are associated with it and other ones that may be attracted to come to Windsor in the future."

Terms of reference for the table are still being worked on, and Rickford says they don't want it to be a bureaucratic table.

He says the province wants it to be at least co-led by Indigenous leadership, and will also eventually include municipal partners and Stellantis.

"And Stellantis has expressed a keen desire to do that sooner rather than later, and we will do that, but what the community's leadership has said loud and clear is none of these things are potential barriers or roadblocks to the development of the project," Rickford continued. "They want to be realistic about what contributions they can make."

Rickford says recommendations from the table will help inform discussions and further advance partnerships between First Nations communities, the province, local businesses, and municipalities.

Chief Duckworth says this is an historic marker for Caldwell First Nation and they're excited to work in lockstep with the province in building their Nation and the surrounding Nations through this unprecedented announcement.

Officials have said the hope is for the Stellantis-LG plant to be operational by 2024.

- with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides