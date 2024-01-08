Parts of Ontario under winter storm watch as Environment Canada warns of major snow

A major winter storm is expected to pass through parts of Ontario, bringing heavy snowfall and a risk of freezing rain.

Environment Canada says snow associated with a "major" winter storm is forecast to arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning, as it placed parts of central and eastern Ontario under a storm watch.

The heaviest snow is predicted for central Ontario, including Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury, where Environment Canada is calling for between 15 and 30 centimetres starting Tuesday afternoon.

Ottawa and the surrounding area are also under a storm watch with Environment Canada predicting 10 to 20 centimetres of snow, possibly turning into freezing rain and ice pellets Tuesday night.

A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the Greater Toronto Area, including Newmarket and Caledon, where the agency is calling for upwards of 10 centimetres of snow and a risk of freezing rain.

Environment Canada says weather warnings may be issued as the storm gets closer.