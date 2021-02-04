UPDATE: Parts Shortage to Shut Down Windsor Assembly Plant

A parts shortage will shutdown Windsor Assembly Plant for three weeks.

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says production will come to a halt Monday due to a shortage of semiconductors.

He says the technology is used to make microchips, which are a major component in modern vehicles, phones, gaming consoles and thousands of electronically operated devices.

Cassidy received the news around 6:30 p.m. Thursday and expects to have more details on what caused the shortage after he speaks with Stellantis Friday.

"I'm hoping it will be less than three weeks, but they notified me it would be a three week shut down at this point," he added.

He says it's a tough blow to workers at the plant.

"It's very frustrating. It's just after Christmas and we're already down three weeks," he says. "Here we are, starting Monday we're going to be closed."

Cassidy says it's a global shortage, so Windsor Assembly Plant will be fighting for parts with some major manufacturers.

"The automakers are a big group, but I don't know when they go up against a companies like Apple how big they are," he says. "I'm hoping we can get some semiconductors in, but it's not just affecting us, it's General Motors, Ford, it's all over."

A request for comment from Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has yet to be returned.