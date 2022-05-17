Party leaders back on the trail following Monday's debate

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is trying to build on momentum today from the leaders' debate, visiting the two ridings in which he sees the most potential for growth of his party.

All four major party leaders faced off Monday night in the official election debate, with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford facing attacks on health care and education from the other three, but he stuck to his message of building more infrastructure, creating jobs and making life more affordable.

The PC leader is set to make an announcement today in Toronto and door knock later in the day in York South-Weston, the riding in which his nephew Michael Ford is running.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is set to make an announcement in Toronto about schools, then travel to the bellwether riding of Peterborough-Kawartha to talk about mental health supports in schools.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is set to talk in west Toronto about work-life balance.

Schreiner starts his day in the downtown Toronto riding of University-Rosedale making a youth and climate announcement with star candidate Dianne Saxe, the former environmental commissioner, then he'll travel to Parry Sound-Muskoka to campaign and make an announcement on housing.