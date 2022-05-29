Party leaders focus campaigns on southwestern Ontario as campaign enters final week

Ontario's main political party leaders will kick off the last week of the election campaign by focusing their efforts in southwestern Ontario today.

Both Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca and Andrea Horwath of the NDP will begin the day with campaign announcements in the Windsor area.Del Duca will then head to Toronto to address a party rally, but Horwath has several additional stops planned on her route back east.She intends to make campaign appearances in Chatham, London, Brantford and the Niagara region throughout the day.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will also be in London to host an afternoon rally for party supporters.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will host a virtual panel on youth issues in the morning before making campaign stops in Waterloo and his home riding of Guelph.