Passenger Found Guilty of Weapons Offences in Tecumseh Head-on Crash



WINDSOR — A Toronto man has been found guilty of several weapons offences stemming from a head-on crash on Highway 3 in Tecumseh where police found guns and ammunition in the vehicle.

Justice Lloyd Dean did not believe the defence for Tariq Elamin, who claimed he was suffering from a brain injury at the time of the offence and couldn't remember anything.

The 29-year-old Elamin was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash on April 26, 2017.

While emergency crews were helping Elamin out of the wreckage, they found a loaded rifle in his pant leg and he was partially wearing a mask.

Elamin testified during the trial in September 2019 that he didn't remember how he ended up with the rifle or mask and didn't know where he was going.

He told the court that three days prior to the crash, he was the victim of an assault and blow to the head.

And although the judge rejected the defence's arguments, the case is not proceeding to a sentencing hearing.

The defence had filed an application for a stay in the case because it took too long to work its way through the courts — at no fault of the defence.

Elamin's lawyer Pat Ducharme says his client is disappointed that the judge didn't believe him about his brain injury.

"I think he was realistic about it, I think he knew the call for the judge was a difficult one and the judge gave rather lengthy reasons."

The stay application must be argued and ruled upon, before the case can proceed.

Ducharme points out, cases in provincial court should take about 18 months.

"This case has been going since 2017, it is three years old, so it is well beyond the ceiling of 18 months and we are arguing that delay was the cause of others, not us."

The case returns to court this week to set a date for the stay application.

Elamin remains out of custody.

Tariq Elamin, 28, walks out of Ontario court in Windsor. November 7, 2018 (Photo by AM800's Teresinha Medeiros)

The driver of the vehicle, Satvir Singh, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years less a day in jail.

Singh was found with a bandolier or sash with 25 shotgun shells around his chest.