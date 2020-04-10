Pat Stapleton Passes Away at 79

Pat Stapleton, a longtime NHL defenceman who famously kept an air of mystery over whether he possessed the puck from the goal that won the 1972 Summit Series, has died. He was 79.

The Strathroy Rockets, a Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League team that Stapleton was involved with, said on their website the former Chicago Blackhawks blue-liner died Wednesday night. A cause of death was not provided.

``We are saddened to hear of the passing of Pat 'Whitey' Stapleton,'' the Ontario Hockey League's Sarnia Sting, who play in the city of Stapleton's birthplace, posted on Twitter. ``Along with his many hockey accomplishments Pat served as honorary captain when the Sting hosted the OHL all-star and (CHL Canada/Russia Series) games.

``A local hockey icon and fantastic human being, he will be missed by many.''

Stapleton was on Canada's Summit Series team in 1972 and is alleged to have fished the puck out of the net after Paul Henderson scored the series-winning goal over the Soviet Union in Game 8.

Stapleton was usually coy when asked whether or not he indeed had what would be one of the most famed souvenirs in hockey history.



with files from (The Canadian Press)