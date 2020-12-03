Path of Destruction Leads to Drunk Driving Charges

A Windsor woman is in hot water after crashing her vehicle several times and attempting to flee from police.

On Tuesday night at around 7 p.m., police were called to the area of Tecumseh Road east and Parent Avenue for a vehicle being driven erratically.

Another call came in minutes later from the area of Walker Road and North Service Road where officers found the suspect vehicle had crashed into another vehicle and when approached the suspect hit the gas, collided with the other vehicle again and fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle then crashed into another vehicle near the E.C. Row Expressway and attempted to drive away, but officers were able to force their way into the vehicle and arrest the suspect.

According to police, the driver was found to be heavily under the influence of alcohol.

While there was significant damage to several vehicles, police say no serious injuries are reported.

A 56-year-old woman is facing a long list of charges — she's been released with a promise to appear in court.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.