Patient Ombudsman Report Shows Essential Visitors Bill Needed: Gretzky

Windsor West M-P-P Lisa Gretzky says the Ontario's patient ombudsman made it clear this week that seniors in long-term care should never again have to endure isolation and separation from their family caregivers that they experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After receiving over 1,000 complaints during the pandemic's second and third waves, the ombudsman is now calling for more visitation rights and better communication in hospitals and long-term care homes.

Gretzky says all congregate care residents must have consistent and meaningful access to their essential caregivers to maintain their quality of life and their mental and physical health.

"It's very clear that the government needs to act now, and they can. They could pass the legislation tomorrow if they really wanted to. I think this report is a pretty damning report," she says.

The report explains that visitation restrictions in public hospitals and long term care homes made up the most frequent complaints, also adding that barring visitors caused significant distress to both patients and caregivers.

Gretzky says her More Than a Visitor Act, which would ensure residents of congregate care homes can safely see their loved ones and essential family caregivers, came about after a conversation with a parent of a man with a developmental disability in Windsor, but it's clearly a province-wide issue.

"I've talked to people all over the province from different types of care settings, hospitals, long term care, you name it. So, I knew that there were a lot of individuals and a lot of families impacted," she says.

Gretzky says the provincial government needs to follow the ombudsman’s advice, listen to families and residents of long-term care, and pass the More Than a Visitor Act.

"Because I tabled the bill and because there was such a public push, the Ford government was pushed into acting and that's the only reason why there is visitor guidance in place today where you're talking about different congregate care settings. But that guidance is just that, it's just guidance," she says.

The More Than a Visitor Act received all-party support nearly a year ago, but Gretzky says Premier Doug Ford has refused to prioritize it and pass it into law.

With files from Aaron Mahoney