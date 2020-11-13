Patients and Staff test Negative for COVID-19 at Windsor Regional Hospital

Patients and staff in contact with nursing students with COVID-19 at Windsor Regional Hospital show no signs of the virus.

Officials announced five nursing students completing their placements at the hospital tested positive for the virus Sunday. In response, 15 staff members and 13 patients who were at risk of exposure were tested for the virus and results came back negative Friday.

Hospital President and CEO David Musyj says the results show following COVID-19 protocols works.

"The one thing it highlights is the fact that the personal protective equipment works, hygiene works and social distancing works," he says.

Visitation on the affected floors has resumed with the exception of the remaining patients that had direct contact with the students.

All but four of the patients have been released from the hospital, but Musyj says they're still going to complete a 14-day quarantine that will end Nov. 20.

"Erring on the side of caution, but so far everything has come back negative and there's been enough time for the infection to spread," he added.

Musyj tells AM800 News placement students from the University of Windsor and St. Clair College still won't be returning to the hospital.

"We're working with the college, the university and public health to determine — now that they're outside of the facility — where has it spread amongst them and do they have good control over the spread outside of the hospital," he says.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit confirmed the students contracted the virus outside the hospital.

More than 100 staff members also voluntarily underwent testing to ensure their safety and tested negative for COVID-19.