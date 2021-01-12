Patriots Coach Turns Down Medal of Freedom

Bill Belichick will not be accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In an announcement made Monday, the New England Patriots head football coach said he was flattered by the offer.

Belichick cited the tragic events of last week, suggesting the siege on the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters, but did not say as much.

He said continuing the efforts of social justice, equality, and human rights "while remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award."

The attack last week on the U.S. Capitol left five people dead.

With files from the Associated Press