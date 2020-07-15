Patriots Hope to Play Before Some Fans

The New England Patriots have joined a growing list of NFL teams who hope to play home games this season in front of a significantly reduced number of fans to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The team announced Tuesday that it plans to play in front of about 20% of Gillette Stadium's capacity, if approved by state and local officials.

The stadium's capacity is just under 66,000.

The Patriots also informed season ticket holders that if fans are allowed at the stadium, they will be asked to adhere to physical distancing of at least six feet.

Tickets will be arranged in blocks of 10 seats or fewer, with the first eight rows of the stadium not in use. Face coverings will also be required at all times, parking for home games will be free at all Gillette Stadium lots, and all tickets will be mobile.

Patriots season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets. Any remaining ticket inventory will go on sale to the general public.

with files from Associated Press