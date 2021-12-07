iHeartRadio
-6°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Patriots out-run Bills in 14-10 win in blustery conditions

AM800-Sports-Devin-McCourty-New-England-Patriots-October-2018

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Damien Harris scored on a 64-yard run in blustery conditions in which Mac Jones attempted just three passes, and the New England Patriots shored up their familiar place atop the AFC with a 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. 

Defensive back Miles Bryant sealed the victory by batting down Josh Allen's pass at the goal line with Buffalo facing fourth-and-14 at New England's 18 with 1:55 remaining.  

New England improved to 9-4 by winning its seventh consecutive game, improved to 6-0 on the road and now has a two-win edge over the Bills in the AFC East standings. 

Buffalo dropped to 7-5.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE